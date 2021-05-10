OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new COVID-19 death statewide on Monday. That death was of an Appanoose County resident.
Since the pandemic began last year, 49 residents of Appanoose County have died from the coronavirus.
New state data on Monday showed another 100 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
There was one new case in Davis County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Monroe and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,412,555 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 15,980 more than the prior day. As of Monday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7% of its population. About 37.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 30.9% of its residents as of Monday, or a total of 10,790. Another 1,418 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,584 in Jefferson, 3,915 in Appanoose, 2,439 in Monroe, 2,190 in Davis and 1,942 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 169 as of Monday morning. There were 45 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Davis County at 5.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.5%.