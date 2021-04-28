Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.