DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals last week reversed a district court decision favoring potential land buyers in a years-long dispute over a bungled Iowa Department of Transportation land sale.
On Wednesday, the appeals court by a 2-1 decision found the district court erred when it did not grant the DOT's request for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by Jeffrey England, Larry England and Charlotte England.
The decision was written by Judge Julie Schumacher and joined by Judge Gina Badding. Judge David May wrote a dissenting opinion, stating he felt the district court ruled correctly.
The appeals decision sends the case back to district court to enter a summary judgment in favor of the DOT to end the case.
Wednesday's decision is the latest in a long line of administrative and legal battles over a 28-acre piece of land in Wapello County. The DOT decided to sell the land in 2016, but clerical errors bungled the sale and brought lawsuits from multiple parties.
The initial auction to sell the land involved three owners of abutting property: Jon and Cheryl Simparcel, Kurt and Carol Anderson; and Jeffrey England.
Owners were sent a bidding form and the DOT expressed it would give preference to bids that exceeded or equaled fair market value, which it determined to be $45,000. A valid bid was to include a check.
The bidding form specified $45,000 as a default bid amount. The Andersons submitted a bid form and check for $45,000. England submitted the form with the default $45,000 bid, but a check from his parents Larry and Charlotte England for the amount of $51,016. Upon learning there was another bidder, the Andersons increased their bid to $50,000.
The bidding was then closed and the Andersons were notified their bid was not accepted. The DOT then moved to send a new bidding form to the Englands so that the bid amount could be modified to match the check's amount. However, the form was mistakenly sent to the Andersons.
Then began the challenges. The Anderson raised concerns that while Jeffrey England was an abutting owner and eligible to participate in the auction, his parents who signed the check were not.
After reviewing the concern, the DOT determined the sale should be canceled and told the abutting landowners there would be another bidding process later.
In the first round of judicial review, a district court ruled the DOT was within its rights to cancel the sale and that initial correspondence was clear that the bids were being collected for "consideration."
The decision was later upheld on appeal.
The Englands then filed a lawsuit against the DOT in 2019 over the issue. Attorneys for the DOT argued the case should be ended through summary judgment because the legal points were the same as prior challenges.
"Parties do not get to sing the same song, second verse, and they do not get to clog the judicial system with matter which has already been decided," attorneys for the DOT wrote. "Unfortunately, that is what the plaintiffs are doing in this action."
Attorneys for the Englands said the DOT had created two contracts to sell the land with the Englands, one when they accepted Jeffrey England's offer by depositing the check and another when they contacted Charlotte England to revise the bid form.
District Court Judge Crystal Cronk wrote in the now reversed decision that she would likely grant the DOT's motion under normal circumstances but called the case unique and ruled against the DOT's motion.
She wrote, "However, the unique circumstances of this case lead the Court to think Plaintiffs did not have a full and fair opportunity to litigate the claim of whether a contract existed in the first action."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.