OTTUMWA — The sanitary sewer lines in the center of a years-long dispute between property owners and the city of Ottumwa are in fact private lines, an Iowa appeals court has ruled.
In a decision released Wednesday, the court sided with the city of Ottumwa and reversed a district court decision that had found to the contrary.
The ruling found that Ottumwa had no responsibility for repairs to a sewer line found in the McCarroll subdivision. Landowners in the area contended that when the city dedicated the addition in the 1950s it took on the roughly 2,300 linear feet of sewer lines in the northern Ottumwa subdivision.
After a 2021 trial, District Judge Greg Milani had ruled the city's dedication meant the city now owned the sewers according to common law. The appeals court found that wasn't an appropriate theory to apply to the issue of whether the city had taken ownership of the lines.
In their decision, they point to past resolutions by the city council in 1953 and 1955 in which then-land owner Morris McCarroll would charge each lot owner $40 to connect to the private sanitary sewer system that ultimately would connect to the city's system.
The annexation of the subdivision was completed in 1957, and the landowners said the city had performed maintenance since that time. However, the appeals court said that doesn't amount to ownership because the city regularly responds to sewer backups regardless of whether the lines are public or private.
"However, the city does not conduct routine maintenance or upgrades on any private lines," the decision, written by Appeals Court Judge Mary Chicchelly, said. "The city has an interest in promptly clearing backups from any lines connected with its larger sanitary system."
Ottumwa has told the court it would be open to obtaining ownership of the lines in the future, but only if landowners bring them up to current standards first.
The conflict began when on Thanksgiving Day in 2015 the sewer backed up into the home of Jody Williams. When she filed a claim against the city's insurance company for damages, the company denied the claim citing the sewer that backed up into her home was a private line.
She, Todd Williams, Michael Courtney and Kathy Courtney brought the suit against Ottumwa.
As part of Wednesday's decision, the case was dismissed. The landowners could ask the Iowa Supreme Court to provide further review, but the decision would otherwise be final.
