OTTUMWA — Judge William Owens will retire from the bench effective April 13, meaning the judicial nominating commission will be seeking nominees to fill the seat.
Owens was first appointed to the bench in 1999.
The District 8A Judicial Nominating Commission, comprised of five elected attorneys and five Governor appointed citizens and the senior Judge in the District, will be interviewing candidates to fill this new position.
The Judicial Sub-District Nominating Commission for 8A met on Feb. 27 to outline procedures and timelines to fill the vacancy. Applications will be accepted from Tuesday, Feb. 28 until Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. Any interested and eligible attorney (as defined by Sections 1 and 7 of 2022 Iowa Acts chapter 1033) is encouraged to apply.
The District Associate Judge will cover associate level juvenile cases and other work as assigned by the Chief Judge. On-call coverage is also part of the workload. Counties of coverage are anticipated to be Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Van Buren and Wapello.
The Judicial Nominating Commission has established procedures for filling the position of District Associate Court Judge in Judicial District 8A and the Supreme Court of Iowa has adopted an application to be completed by each person who wishes to apply for nomination to be a District Associate Court Judge.
Copies of the application can be obtained from the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District, 333 North Court St., Ottumwa, IA 52501, by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, by calling 1-641-684-6502, ext. 610, or by going to the Commission website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/district-commissions.
Applicants are directed to send their completed applications and writing samples by email to cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov, by regular mail or personally deliver to the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District, 333 North Court St., Ottumwa, IA 52501.
All applications must be received by the Court Administrator’s office no later than Thursday, March 16 at 4 p.m. No late applications will be accepted. The names of the applicants will be made available to the public after the deadline for filing applications.
Prior to the interviews, the public will be permitted to submit comments or recommendations regarding the qualifications of an applicant to the District Court Administrator’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District, 333 North Court St., Ottumwa, IA 52501 or by emailing cathy.reck@iowacourts.gov.
The Commission will submit the names of two nominees to Governor Reynolds who will then appoint one to fill the vacancy.
