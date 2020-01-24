OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district is considering an agreement that could save thousands of dollars annually by replacing dedicated phone lines for alarms with cellular receivers.
The district now has “multiple phone lines dedicated to alarm service monitoring at buildings across the district,” according to a description of the proposal on the district’s website. By replacing those dedicated lines with cellular receivers, the district believes it could save about $2,800 per year.
Board members will also hear a presentation on apprenticeships. The issue ties in with discussion at the previous session during which board members were told about efforts to get students into classes that fit their needs.
College has been pushed on high school students as the path to success for decades. But rising costs for college, mounting student debt and a shortage of trained workers have put a spotlight back on technical programs. Millions of manufacturing jobs will need new employees to fill them in the coming decade, and such positions are no longer the kind of unskilled labor they once were.
Monday’s presentation will look at whether registered apprenticeships for Ottumwa students can be part of the solution. A model included in a preview of the presentation suggested students could begin apprenticeship coursework during their junior years, and be spending as much as half of the normal class time in apprenticeships their senior years.
If the board allowed such approaches, students could conceivably graduate high school with their diplomas as well as certifications needed to pursue jobs in things like welding or facilities maintenance.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the media room at Evans Middle School.