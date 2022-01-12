OTTUMWA — America's premiere tribute show will bring the rock back to the Bridge View Center Theatre next month.
Arch Allies, a group that features tunes from Journey, Def Leppard, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi, Queen and Boston, will play at Bridge View Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $29.50 Reserved and $20 general admission and go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. and available in person at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com. Day of show ticket prices increase $5 per ticket.
A timeless tribute centered around making classic rock sing-alongs with dynamic vocals, huge guitars, dashing keyboards and powerful drums. This show is making waves as the national touring tribute show in North America. Arch Allies has performed from Florida to Washington state and from Mexico to Canada with performances for everything from event entertainment, fairs and festivals, and many casinos around the country.
Being accused of “lip syncing” due to their ability to so perfectly replicate the big bands of the '80s, is the best compliment they have received.