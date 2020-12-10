CEDAR RAPIDS — The Area 15 and Greater Ottumwa Area Partners In Progress partnership will be receiving financial support from ITC Midwest as part of the company's larger disaster relief assistance from both the COVID-19 pandemic and derecho.
ITC is awarding $292,000 to various organizations in need during 2020, including $42,000 in funding to organizations and initiatives that support the small business community throughout its service territory.
ITC Midwest, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, is the largest electricity transmission company in the United States, and operates nearly 6,700 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.
Earlier this year, the company provided $175,000 in relief funding in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois as a result of the pandemic, and has also contributed to food charities as well as mental health and substance abuse service agencies.