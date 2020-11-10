OTTUMWA — Several local businesses, to commemorate Veterans Day today, will be offering discounts at their establishments not only for veterans, but to the general public:
• Mimi's Taqueria — steak and chicken tacos half-price all day.
• Canteen Lunch In the Alley — 30% off all day.
• Godfrey's Ale House — free biscuit and gravy, bloody Mary and T-shirt from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Botanitas Isa-Abys — free cone with purchase.
• Culver's — 25% off for Vets (a promotion each day)
• Courtside Bar & Grill — free tenderloins all day.
• Arby's — free cherry or apple turnovers all day.
• Sonic — 50-cent corndogs for everyone.
• Little Caesars — free hot-and-ready meal from 1 p.m. until close.
• Taco John's — 15% off.
• Second Street Cafe — free biscuit and gravy, or pancakes, from 5-11 a.m.
• Front Runners — free drink.