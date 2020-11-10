OTTUMWA — Several local businesses, to commemorate Veterans Day today, will be offering discounts at their establishments not only for veterans, but to the general public:

• Mimi's Taqueria — steak and chicken tacos half-price all day.

• Canteen Lunch In the Alley — 30% off all day.

• Godfrey's Ale House — free biscuit and gravy, bloody Mary and T-shirt from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Botanitas Isa-Abys — free cone with purchase.

• Culver's — 25% off for Vets (a promotion each day)

• Courtside Bar & Grill — free tenderloins all day.

• Arby's — free cherry or apple turnovers all day.

• Sonic — 50-cent corndogs for everyone.

• Little Caesars — free hot-and-ready meal from 1 p.m. until close.

• Taco John's — 15% off.

• Second Street Cafe — free biscuit and gravy, or pancakes, from 5-11 a.m.

• Front Runners — free drink.

