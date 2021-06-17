Several area college students earned accolades for the spring semester, as several fulfilled graduated requirements, made their school's highest academic lists and other notable achievements.
The list of accolades is follows, and is listed by institution:
Iowa Wesleyan University
Ottumwa native Joseph Mitchell and Bloomfield native Addison Westercamp were among a dozen students in the school's Teacher Education Program to complete student teaching in area schools during the spring semester, and were recommended to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners for teacher licensure.
Each teacher candidate completes two placements in different classrooms, buildings and districts to gain experience in various grade levels and diverse settings. Student teachers solo teach for a minimum of 10 days in each setting, with many acting as the lead teacher even longer.
During the spring semester, five candidates student taught in elementary settings, six in physical education settings, one taught in elementary and secondary music and one in special education.
Also, Mitchell, Westercamp, and Ottumwa natives Sydney Cormeny and Alexandra Reeves were among 92 May graduates at the school.
University of Northern Iowa
Several area students were named to Northern Iowa's dean's list for earning at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking at 12 hours of graded work during the spring semester.
The list is as follows:
Albia — Ava Brown, Makenna Ross, Haley Snider. Batavia — Kaitlyn Pearson. Bloomfield — Amber Bailey, Jordan Lough, Jaylynn Sharp, Kassidy Stremler. Centerville — Erika Bailey, Ryan Cassady, Gabrielle DePrizio, Amory Glosser, Lauren Oglesby, Adele Wiskus. Eddyville — Megan Eveland, Jordan Hawk, Emma Mock. Fairfield — Dallas Carlson, Kristen Daugherty, Rachel Funkhouser, Madison Kraemer, Calista Rowe, Lauren Ward. Keosauqua — Alexis Jirak, Taryn Scheuermann. Libertyville — Claire Christensen, Alison Godwin, Mahayla Mellott-Rodibaugh. Lovilia — Valerie Beary, Sarah Herz, Savannah Stalzer. Ottumwa — Madison Bishop, Angela Cortes-Curiel, Carin Davidson, Madison Langford, Grace Larkin, Paitin Peters, Ibeth Rivera Hernandez, Melody Trucano. Packwood — Faith Oostra. Plano — Joshua Brown.
Several students also graduated after the spring semester. That list is as follows:
Albia — Dakota Kelley, Allysha Steines. Bloomfield — Larissa Good, Logan Good. Centerville — Amory Glosser, Molly Heffron, Madison Moorman. Eddyville — Jordan Hawk. Fairfield — Timothy Eagleson, Rachel Funkhouser, Holly Harward, Loreena Hucke, Jada Lippincott, Kylee Marlay, Arturo Robledo. Lovilia — Sarah Herz. Ottumwa — Alexis Dare, Samantha McCoy, Trey Thomas. Packwood — Emily Bemis.
Kirkwood Community College
Area students graduated from the Cedar Rapids-based junior college during a virtual ceremony May 15. The list is as follows:
Albia — Carmen Martinez. Batavia — Charles Willhoit. Bloomfield — Wilston Wuthrich. Bonaparte — Brianna Rice. Fairfield — Emma Kuehl. Mystic — Cole Cooper. Ottumwa — Nicole Pace.
Indian Hills Community College
The college recently announced its list of students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the spring 2021 term.
The list is as follows:
Albia — Leah Davis, Ian Flahive, Haleigh McDonald, Eleanor Spurgin, Olivia Teno, Makenzie Summers, Lucas Chapman, Reilly Flaig, Mishaela Pedersen. Batavia — Donald Thomason. Birmingham — Logan Fritz, Caleb Rankin. Blakesburg — Wyatt Klyn, Ashley Claussen, Connor Hansen. Bloomfield — Taylor Wright, Ashton Madden, Tiffany Quimby, Courtney Jackson, Leah Simmons, Bailea Yahnke, Abigail Vaughn, Logan Hale, Iain Henderson, Glenn Goodson, Danica Hoffman. Bonaparte — Kera Westercamp, Allison Meek. Centerville — Hannah Bailey, Hannah Hinners, Peyton Kauffman, Misty Matherly, Myriah Porter, Ashley Sarver, Elizabeth Zintz, Callie DeVore, Cade Kirkland, Jullian Varese, Jenaleah Kroeger, Hannah Berja. Cincinnati — Pacey Hawkins, Richard Oden. Douds — Brooke Dunkin, Taylor Thornsberry. Drakesville — Allen Waite. Eddyville — Alison Blommers, Abby Peterson, Allison Walker, Kalen Walker, Madison Guffey, Brandt Hughes, Jared McCrea. Eldon — Riley Liles, Cassy Vice, James Carman, Davin Durflinger, Makayla Radtke, Jonathan Simonsen. Fairfield — Michelle Fleming, Travis Hunt, Tanner Schafer, Mia Ellis, Rogan Bell, Brody Angstead, Jacob Bland, Blakely Metz, Landen Schafer, Blaine Silvers. Farmington — Carson Halbrook. Keosauqua — Cole Troutman, Dallas Pilcher. Libertyville — Samuel Brobston, Carson Wells. Lockridge — Brian Parcell. Milton — Chance Schmitter. Moravia — Collette Teno, Zane Baty. Mystic — Desiree Koll, Taylor McGrann. Ottumwa — Libby King, Shannon La Rue, Agnes Bongjoh, Christine Allo, Phyllis Ful A Afumbom E Teneng, Silvia Soto, Elizabeth Proctor, Allyson Shepherd, Colton Burgess, Alejandro Augusto Contreras Perez, Noah Duker, Kaitlyn Fiscella, Jasmine Foy, Blake Foy, Faith Goudy, Joshua Langgin, Hunter Leonard, Taylor Murphy, Chenoa Nicholson, Arianna Nunez, Brinden O'Leary, Guadalupe Ramirez-Patlan, Sydney Schlarbaum, Alexandria Young, Sonese Frantz, Morgan Greiner, Kami Eicher, Ahmed Idow, Karl Ruchti, Natnail Alamneh, William Alspaugh, Gose Gudeta Ayano, Luis Rodriguez, Erlinda Aldaba, Olivia Lunsford, Corwin Williams, Chelsea Nicholson, Anna Wallace, Jordon Porter, Mohamed Ahmed, Christian Burgess, Stephen Brown, Austin Dudley, Jesse Millard, Eli Rinchiuso, Hannah Wright, Mauro Gomez, Brayden Porter, Donovan Babcock, Jacxon Behrle, Cadyn Hall, Ryan Klein, Alex Leon, Rebecka McSparen, Ian Roberts, John Severson, Austin Shepherd, Cassidy Jameson, Heather Whittlesey, Nayeli Juarez-Pallares, Daphane Hodson, Dylan Marlay. Packwood — Mary Loyd. Pulaski — Davis Westhoff. Unionville — Russell Corder.
Missouri State University
Centerville native Brandi Rexroat was named to the Springfield, Missouri-based school's dean's list after earning at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least 12 credit hours. Rexroat was among more than 5,000 students named to the list.
Carthage College
Bloomfield native Cade Wilson was named to the dean's list at the Kenosha, Wisconin-based school, as he earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least 14 credit hours.