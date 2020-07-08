OTTUMWA — Several area students either graduated or made honor lists for the spring semester at their respective colleges and universities.
Keegan Howard, Ottumwa, graduated from Des Moines Area Community College.
Alexis Dare, Ottumwa, was named to DMACC's spring semester dean's list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and attained a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
Zoey Wright, Ottumwa, was named to DMACC's president's list, in which a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 GPA.
Claire Christensen, Libertyville, graduated with an associate degree from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo.
Ashley McMullin, Ottumwa, graduated from Hawkeye Community College with an associate degree.