OTTUMWA — For the first time since April, Wapello County went 24 hours without finding a new COVID-19 case.
The count from the Iowa Department of Public Health stood at 675 cases in Wapello County throughout Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day. When county officials updated their totals shortly after 4 p.m., their count was 664 cases — also unchanged.
It’s the first time since April 27 that Wapello County showed no increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
In fact, there was only one newly reported case in the region. That was in Van Buren County, where officials announced the 12th confirmed case.
If there is a cautionary note, it’s that the state reporting also showed Wapello County had fewer tests returned than on any date since late April. Testing in Wapello County and the surrounding area has slowed considerably in the past several days.
Recoveries also passed a milestone. State tracking now shows more than 500 patients in Wapello County have recovered from the virus. While a lower figure than the county-level data reports, both sets now agree at least three-quarters of the county’s patients have recovered.
Hospitalizations are also falling. Only eight people from Wapello County are now hospitalized, down from a peak of more than 20.
Despite the local progress, the virus has not stopped its spread in Iowa. Counts showed 120 additional confirmed cases on Tuesday statewide, along with nine additional deaths. A total of 669 Iowans have died in the pandemic, including 52 in Wapello County and the surrounding area.