DES MOINES — Although the 2020-21 school year approaches the final quarter for many schools, the Iowa Department of Education just released graduation rates for the 2019-20 school year.
The rates released by the state reflect the four-year graduation rate. Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McGrory said that means you start with a freshman cohort and follow them for four years to see how many graduate and compare the two numbers.
He called the rates a barometer of success that all districts look it.
Most districts in the area had a rate above the state average of 91.8%, which was a 0.2% increase from 2019 and a 3.5 % increase from 2011, according to IDOE data.
Centerville saw a large jump in its rate, graduating 104 of 108 students last year fora. 96.3% graduation rate. It was an increase of 4.8% from the year before, and a 13.1% jump from 2011, when 99 of 119 students graduated. It accounted for one of the largest jumps in the area.
Ottumwa saw significant gains in its rates since 2011 as well. Ten years ago, the graduation rate was 79.8%. In 2020, Ottumwa graduated 264 of 297 students for a rate of 88.9%, a 9.1% increase from 2011 and a 2.3% increase from 2019.
“It’s something we’re pleased with but we know there’s a way to go. I would like to thank our teaching staff for everything they’ve done to improve our graduation rates,” McGrory said. “We are excited for the progress, and what that ultimately means is that more students are graduating than we have had in the past, and that leads to a better future for our students, too.”
He hopes new initiatives that were recently announced by the district help raise the rate even further. “That is a focus of ours. We would obviously like to get it to 100%,” he said. “For a large school, it’s difficult to get to that 99, 99%, but that’s our goal, and I do think it’s achievable.
“People start working on graduation rates the moment students step into our district, not just high school,” McGrory said. “I think everyone deserves credit.”
Cardinal had one of the highest rates in the area in 2020, graduating 65 of 67 students for a 97% rate. That figure is a 4.8% increase from 2019 and a 6.1% increase from 2011.
“The graduation data is a testament to everyone working at Cardinal,” said Superintendent Joel Pedersen. “We are pleased with this number but won’t stop until we reach a 100% graduation rate.”
Programs in place to reach that include a Career and College Counselor program where students are assigned to a counselor in order to focus on a student’s goals after graduation. There’s also the alternative high school and support center that are available for students in need of extra help or a different approach to education.
“If kids are just going to school to go to school, that’s when you see a lot of drop-outs. For us, it’s finding a goal for students to focus on,” said Landon Miller, Cardinal High School principal. “The biggest thing is the flexibility of our staff and the support of the administration. The staff works really hard to accommodate where kids are.”
Two area districts saw 100% graduation in 2020: Sigourney and Moulton-Udell. In 2019, MU graduated 10 of 11 students for a 90.9% rate with a 100% rate in 2011. Sigourney’s rates, however, were the largest jumps in the area. It was a 12.2% increase from 2019, when 36 of 41 graduated, and a 37% increase from 2011, when 29 of 46 graduated for a 63% graduation rate.
Other area schools had the following rates:
• Albia graduated 79 of 80 students in 2020 for a 98.8% rate. It was an increase of 11.3% from 2019 and a 2.8% increase from 2011.
• Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s 2020 rate was 95.4%, with 62 of 65 students graduating for a 1.7% increase from 2019 and a 7.1% increase from 2011.
• Davis County saw 76 of 79 students graduate in 2020 for a 96.2% rate, which was a 0.4% drop from 2019 but an 8.9% increase over 2011.
• Fairfield had a 90.9% graduation rate in 2020 with 110 of 121 students graduating, accounting for a 0.4% increase over 2019 and a 3.7% increase from 2011.
• Keota was near perfect in 2020, graduating 26 of 27 students in 2020, a 96.3% graduation rate. It was a 3.7% drop from 2019, when the district saw a 100% rate, and a 0.8% drop from 2011, when 33 of 34 graduated.
• Moravia’s 2020 graduation rate was 92.9% with 26 of 28 graduating. It was a steady rate from 2019 and a 3.4% drop from 2011.
• Pekin graduated 49 of 51 students in 2020 for a rate of 96.1%. It was a 1.8% drop form 2019, when 46 of 47 graduated, and a 1.7% increase over 2011.
• Van Buren County saw a 88.2% graduation rate in 2020, with 45 of 51 students graduating. It was an 8.6% drop from 2019, when 61 of 63 graduated, and an 8% drop from 2011, when 51 of 53 graduated.