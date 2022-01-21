OTTUMWA — The omicron wave of COVID-19 is stressing area hospitals, according to public-health officials.
“We need to use our resources correctly now,” said Lynelle Diers, clinical director at Wapello County Public Health. “If you’re not real sick, stay home because people who have COVID and influenza have to see their doctors. What I’m urging the community is to be very, very mindful, because we can’t keep surging the emergency rooms and the clinics.”
Diers posted Monday on Facebook that “hospitals around us are activating their ‘Crisis Standards of Care’ plans.” She’s since retracted that statement, although she said the larger message is valid.
“I probably shouldn’t have thrown that one out there,” she said later this week. “The community just needs to be mindful the health care resources, because of the length of time this has been going on, are getting very strained.”
There were 11 COVID patients hospitalized in Wapello County on Tuesday, according to the state’s tracking website. All five of the county’s intensive care unit beds were occupied, and just six non-ICU beds were available for new patients.
“People don’t believe it they don’t think that those numbers are real, or that it’s going to impact them,” Jefferson County Public Health Administrator Christine Estle said.
Jefferson County reported just three COVID patients Tuesday, but that was enough to fill the county’s ICU beds.
“If you have a heart attack, you or your family are going to need that hospital bed,” Estle said.
Crisis standards provide alternate legal and ethical guidelines for health care providers when demand for services exceeds available resources. They include directions on rationing care to save the most lives during a disaster.
Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) are defined as a “substantial change in usual healthcare operations and the level of care it is possible to deliver, which is made necessary by a pervasive or catastrophic disaster,” according to an Iowa Medical Board webinar presented in March 2020, during the early days of the COVID pandemic.
An emergency declaration by the governor is required to provide hospitals and clinics the legal protections to alter their usual treatment routines. That hasn’t happened in Iowa.
“To date, Crisis Standards of Care have never been declared in Iowa,” Charity Howk, spokesperson for Ottumwa Regional Health Center, wrote in an email. “Crisis standards of care have not been implemented at Ottumwa Regional Health Center at this time.”
“While COVID-19 cases in Wapello County are at an all-time high, Ottumwa Regional Health Center continues to provide care for all patients and continues to make caring for our community our number one priority,” Howk wrote. “As part of our commitment to safe, quality care to our patients, we are continuing to ensure we have the proper resources on hand.”
“Hospitals are filling up and rural hospitals are struggling to find a hospital to transfer patients to when they need a higher level of care,” Monroe County Public Health Administrator Kim Hugen wrote in an email. “Some patients are being transferred out of state just to find an available bed. This is a problem that affects all of us.”
The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with hospitals to help locate and hire traveling nurses and other staff to substitute for workers who become sick, according to spokesman Alex Carfrae.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials meet regularly with representatives from Iowa's hospital systems to discuss needs and solutions,” Carfrae wrote in an email. “Iowans can do their part by using health care resources wisely. Hospital emergency departments are not the appropriate resource for routine COVID-19 testing and should be reserved for Iowans experiencing medical emergencies.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ staff this week did not return repeated calls and emails seeking comment.
Diers said both MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have turned away requested patient transfers.
Wapello’s County’s 29.9% seven-day COVID positivity rate this week was the highest since the pandemic first hit Iowa nearly two years ago, according to Diers.
“You’ve got to figure it’s a lot higher,” she said, as results from at-home tests aren’t reported to the state.
Diers urged county residents to take by-now-familiar anti-COVID precautions — getting fully vaccinated and wearing masks in public — and to avoid putting more burden on local care providers.
“Not only are community people getting ill, health care workers are becoming ill,” she said. “Since we are limited on resources, let’s not wear them down by going to the emergency room if you don’t need emergency care.”
Ottumwa Regional has so far managed to keep pace with demand for treatment, according to Howk.
“Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly,” Howk wrote. “We monitor hospital capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas and regularly reporting our capacity in these areas to the state and to our regional partners.”