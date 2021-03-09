CLIVE — Four area nurses were honored as part of MercyOne's "100 Great Iowa Nurses" of 2021.
Kara Dickerson and Juanita Hughes of the Centerville medical center, and Heather Leshen and Kasi Stephens of Monroe County Hospital were recognized for their courage, competence and commitment to patients and in the nursing profession.
Seventeen nurses across the MercyOne system were honored.
Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients, coworkers, friends and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are awarded. The award recipients will be recognized during a virtual ceremony May 2.