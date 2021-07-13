DES MOINES — The Governor’s Volunteer Awards ceremony is slated for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The program is a way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a state-level award.
Area organizations receiving award include: Bloomfield Mennonite Youth Group, BSA Troop 52 and Cub Scout Pack 52 of Sigourney, the Indian Hills Criminal Justice Club, Fairfield High School FFA, Farm Bureau of Mahaska County, the Jefferson County Health Center, the Knights of Columbus Council 4108 of Oskaloosa, the Fremont Lions Club, Moravia Farmhands 4-H Club, Sigourney Kiwanis, Keota High School student council.
Area individuals receiving the award ate Bill Ansley of Ottumwa, Randy Dillon of Fairfield, Sheila Fetter of Ottumwa, Morris Frisbie of Ottumwa, Terry Garrett of Oskaloosa, Tom C. Gordon of Fairfield, Vickie Heald of Fairfield, Carla Herten of Ottumwa, John Hunolt of Ottumwa, Mary Johnson of Oskaloosa, Maria Lasagna of Fairfield, Mary Ling of Fairfield, Steve Mace of Ottumwa, Kathie Mason of Ottumwa, Pattie Mitrisin of Oskaloosa, Sandy Parker of Oskaloosa, Debi Reed of Albia, Bonnie Los of Oskaloosa, Tiff Widmer of Fairfield,
Additionally, the Friends of Lacey-Keosauqua State Park will be recognized for 25 years of service, the Keokuk County Health Center for 10 years of service, the Mahaska Health Partnership for 20 years of service, the Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Ottumwa for 30 years of service, Jospeh and Christine Boxerman of Fairfield for five years of service, Kathy Griffin of Albia for five years of service, Martha Hornick of Lovilia for five years of service, Donna Jeffrey of Eldon for five years of service, Tom Kelley of Fairfield for five years of service, Colleen Kimble of Richland for 15 years of service, Edward Lewis of Ottumwa for five years of service, Colleen Reed of Ottumwa for 10 years of service, and Jeanette Stolte of Ottumwa for 15 years of service.
Virtual viewing of the ceremony is available at www.youtube.com/VolunteerIowa.