BELOIT [mdash] Joe E. Reynolds, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Ottumwa, IA, the son of Joe and Edna (Swope) Reynolds. Joe was a graduate of Ottumwa High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Joe was…