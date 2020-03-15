OTTUMWA — Multiple area schools announced Sunday night they would close for four weeks, including Albia, Centerville and Oskaloosa. Ottumwa, Davis County and Fairfield schools announced they would close Monday, giving the school boards time to discuss events.
On Sunday, Reynolds announced additional cases of community spread of the disease — cases in which people had no known contact with infected people or areas where the virus has been found — and recommended Iowa schools close their doors for four weeks.
Things moved swiftly Sunday night, with districts making their announcements one after another. It's not just schools that have shut down. Pioneer Ridge announced its closure Sunday. The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all programs through April 1, but the library itself will remain open.