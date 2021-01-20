Several area students earned collegiate academic honors for the fall semester at their respective schools.
This following are Dean's List students at Central College, where to qualify a full-time student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average while taking 12 or more credit hours:
Agency — Kaylie Kaller. Albia — Ashley Bachman. Bloomfield — Madeline McClure, Taelyn Sines, Luke Snyder. Centerville — Cailyn Sales. Fairfield — Natalie Brader, David Burnett, Emma Carlson, Danae Drish, Malory Jones. Keosauqua — Audrey Smith. Milton — John Zeitler. Moravia — Amanda Smith. Ottumwa — Riley Albertson, Devon Batterson, Jonathan Bossou, Leticia Francisco Pascual, Madaline Hucks, Gabrielle Menninga, Amber Poole, Cera Stroh, Katherine Stroh. Packwood — Aspen Clark.
Also, Centerville's Mallory Downs, Exline's Abigayle Sweet and Moravia's Mateo A. Varese earned Dean's List honors at William Penn University, while Moulton's Shayleigh G. Brinegar, Centerville's Charity M. Croteau and Tara D. Wray, and Moravia's Makenna Gray were President's List honorees at the university.
Zoey Wright, of Ottumwa, a member of the Des Moines Area Community College softball team, earned ICCAC All-Region Academic First Team honors by with a grade point average above 3.5.
The following students were named to the fall Dean's List at Buena Vista University, achieving at least a 3.5 GPA:
Bloomfield — Jessica Griffiths, Chelsea Van Horn, Cory Warren. Centerville — Maddison Bratz, Tabitha Inman, Amy Moorman. Eldon — Michele Bremer. Fairfield — Brittany Metcalf. Floris — Shelby Cain. Libertyville — Cindy McWhirter. Numa — Samantha Micetich. Ottumwa — Mia Calcaterra, Juan Carapia, Kristi Damerval, Stephanie Fisk, Bailey Harward, Lakeva Jackson, Nicole Katter, Belicia Mejia, Elizabeth Mejia, Kjierstin Ridgway, Erin Small, Cristy Toloza. Packwood — Mathew Guise.
Those who graduated from BVU at the term were: Bremer, Calcaterra, Small and Fisk. Also graduating at the term were Ashley McMullin of Ottumwa, Hannah Jackson of Centerville, Deonna Troxel of Ottumwa, Lisa Collier of Bloomfield, Mary Shovlain of Albia and Michaela Scully of Ottumwa.
The following students made the Dean's List at Iowa State University for the fall term:
Albia — Shanna Fellows, Abbey Griffin, Lauren Kaldenberg, Lindsey Milburn, Olivia Morgan, Aden Reeves, Michael Thomas, Maddison Tyrrel, Jade Van Polen, Andrew Winke. Birmingham — Logan Schmitt. Bloomfield — Julianna Ball-Maughan, Jaden Birkner, Benjamin Davidson, Dexter Davis, Augusta Hamaker, Patrick McDougall, Jessa Muldoon, Morgan Snyder, Bailey Spurgeon, Ashlyn Ware, Stacy Wetterich, Corby Wuthrich, Pyper Yahnke. Centerville — Talia Cunningham, Trent McCann, Nickolas Mitchell, Owen Pasa, Michalyn Ruby, Steven Sheets. Douds — Mackenzie Winslow. Drakesville — Paige Hunter. Eddyville — Harlie Boyer, Teri Lane. Eldon — Benjamin Clark, Grant Clark, Brock Durflinger. Fairfield — Anna Beasley, Paige Carlson, Jillian Dunlap, Alicia Ernst, Carly Ferrel, Maya Gottshall, Jordan Guezimane, Caden Jones, Darby Kaska, Kailey Kaska, Corynn Klehm, Andrew Martin, Shane Morrissey, Blu Schultz, Grace Stever, Carlena Vander Meulen, Naga Deepika Vempati, Siva Rama Karthik Vempati, Jarod Willmon. Hedrick — Zackary Conger, Levi Long, Ryan Millikin. Keosauqua — Jacob Plecker. Melrose — Joseph Teno. Moravia — Kayla Anderson, Ashley Oxenreider, Molly Spurgin. Moulton — John Davis, Shayla Martsching. Mystic — Sarah Michelle Ann Smith. Ottumwa — Bron Bjerke, Paige Blegen, Luis Quintana, Alyssa Chen, Dexter Clark, Davis Clingman, Jordan Hallgren, Madison Hanley, Evan Hanson, Rafael Jimenez Camacho, Sara Mejia, Morgan Miller, Dhamar Molina, Lydia Moses, Shane Mounlavong, Alexis Nelson, Jarhett VanEngelenhoven, Daniela Zeledon. Udell — Thaddeus Hill, Luke Neber