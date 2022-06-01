EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities Wednesday. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists.
Fairfield's Spencer Hilger, who's likely career field will be aviation while attending Oklahoma State University, and Pella's Riley Sorheim will likely have a career in event planning while attending Iowa State. Both were area recipients of the scholarship.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2022 competition to about 4,000.
College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced today are a part of the distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth nearly $28 million. Earlier this spring, NMSC announced winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2500 Scholarships.