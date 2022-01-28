Several local students were recently honored by Central College for earning dean's list accolades from the school for the fall 2021 semester.
To make the list, students had to achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Those from the area to make the dean's list are:
Agency — Kaylie Kaller. Albia — Ashley Bachman, Gracie Hoffman. Bloomfield — Luke Snyder, Haylie Swan. Eddyville — Shadie Spoon. Fairfield — Natalie Brader, David Burnett, Emma Carlson, Carin Corrick, Malory Jones, Claire Pettit, Shawn Spurrier. Keosauqua — Audrey Smith. Milton — Carson Zeitler, John Zeitler. Moravia — Amanda Smith. Ottumwa — Quinci Henry, Gabrielle Menninga, Cera Stroh, Katherine Stroh. Packwood — Erika Coleman, Kaylee Peiffer.
Pair of Ottumwa students earn Allen College honors
Two Ottumwa students recently were named to the fall dean's list at Allen College in Waterloo. The college is Iowa's second-largest devoted to nursing.
To earn the honor, students needed to earn a 3.5 GPA and take at least 12 credit hours.
Ottumwa — Madeline Hucks, Shane Riley.
Local students garner BVU honors
Several students were named to the fall dean's list from Buena Vista University. To qualify, students had to garner a 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Albia — Taegen Bossard, Ashley Brown, Caitlyn Lessard, Joshua Simms, Eleanor Spurgin, Danica Workman. Batavia — Holliey Brinkmeier. Bloomfield — Caden Dixon, Jessica Griffiths, Cory Warren. Centerville — Maddison Bratz, Hannah Hinners, Tabatha Inman, Misty Matherly, Samantha Micetich, Amy Moorman. Cincinnati — Kolby Lawson, Sarah Owens. Drakesville — Bailey Harward. Fairfield — Sarah Smithburg. Farmington — Carson Halbrook. Ottumwa — Melissa Baxter, Juan Carapia, Kristi Damerval, Jasmine Foy, Morgan Greiner, Michael Lee, Hunter Leonard, Lauren McIntyre, Belicia Mejia, Elizabeth Mejia, Taylor Murphy, Leea Ostrander, Lance Parker, Blaine Proctor, Kjierstin Ridgway, Kaylea Shelton, Samantha Smart, Faith Tray. Packwood — Jade Harper.