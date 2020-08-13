DES MOINES — Ottumwa and Wapello County are trailing the statewide census self-response rate but are slightly ahead of responses nationally.
With the deadline moved up to Sept. 30, Wapello County is at a response rate of 64 percent with Ottumwa at 63.8 percent, according to 2020census.gov data. The state average is at 69 percent with the national average at 63.4 percent.
Centerville is behind both the state and national average at 60.8 percent with Appanoose County at 58.9 percent. Other area counties are at the following rates: Davis, 67.4 percent; Van Buren, 59.2 percent; Jefferson, 66 percent; Monroe, 59.5 percent; Mahaska, 68.3 percent; and Keokuk, 64.7 percent.
The Census takes about six minutes to complete a total of 10 questions and can be done online at www.My2020Census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by returning the paper form received by mail. When responding, include everybody who lives and sleeps in the home as of April 1, 2020. College students should be counted where they usually live during the school year.
Individual responses are confidential, but the data drives decisions for the next 10 years regarding congressional representation as well as federal funding for hospitals, school lunch programs and other programs and services.
For more information on the census, visit www.My2020Census.gov.