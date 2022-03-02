OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department was called to the report of a structure fire at 734 Center St. at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday.
The department responded with all on-duty personnel and arrived on scene to find a two story residential structure with moderate smoke showing. Firefighters made entry and quickly extinguished the fire. The structure is vacant and has no utilities connected.
Once the fire was out an investigation ensued and it was determined that there were multiple fires set in the structure which is an indication of arson.
If anyone who was in the area saw anyone suspicious or has surveillance cameras in the area please contact the Ottumwa Fire Department at (641) 683-0666 ext 3.
The Ottumwa Police Department, Ottumwa Police Department Communications and ORMICS all assisted the fire department with the fire.