FAIRFIELD — One of the best art auctions in the state has come again.
The biennial ICON Art Auction is now accepting bids on 226 pieces by more than 100 artists. All bidding is done online, and ends Dec. 16.
Proceeds from the auction benefit the operating expenses of the 20-year-old ICON Gallery, which is located at 58 N. Main St. in Fairfield. The gallery has had more than 100 exhibitions of the best of Iowa art, and is also known for its educational program with videos, lectures, forums, workshops, concerts and more.
The gallery is solely supported by community donations as a 501(c)3 non-profit, and donations have been down this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is art that appeals to all sensibilities, from realistic rural landscape to abstract expressionism, from impressionism to assemblage art.
Artists generally do not make cash donations to the gallery, but they help support the gallery by donating art.
All items in the auction can be viewed online at www.icon-art.org, where bids can also be placed. It is advised that visitors study the pieces online before visiting the gallery.
Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, the gallery will be open only by appointment to view the works in person. To schedule a viewing, visitors may call Bill Teeple at 641-919-6252, or email him at iconbillteeple@gmail.com. Masks are required, and bids can be made on the spot.