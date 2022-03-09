OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library will be offering an art class in which participants can learn how to art journal with artist and instructor Corinne Roberts.
The class will be offered through Zoom March 29 from 10-11 a.m. Participants will learn quick sketching techniques to use in their travels and observe personal environment in a new way. Participants also will review techniques in style, patterns and development of muscle memory.
No prior drawing experience needed, and attendees only need simple paper, pencil and eraser.
Call the library at (641) 682-7563 or email assistant director Allyson Kirking at akirking@ottumwapubliclibrary.org to be added to the Zoom meeting. The library will also have the meeting room open for those who want to attend in person and watch the instruction on the library screen.
Roberts is an illustrator working in comics and children's books (Bug Bites, Drawing Dragons and the Out and About series). You can see more of her work and current projects through Instagram: @corinneroberts123 or her website: www.corinneroberts.com