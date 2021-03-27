OTTUMWA — When the vehicle feels like it is running out of gas, check the gauge.
When it comes to potential flooding, also check the gauge.
With Iowa's weather becoming more volatile because of the spring season, rainfall can come in heavy amounts and flooding can occur at any time and stressing the importance of local stream gauges. That has allowed Wapello County emergency manager Tim Richmond to give the people what they want on the www.wapelloready.org website.
"It's kind of like COVID, there was certain information people wanted. They didn't want information overload," Richmond said in a virtual discussion with Dan Ceynar of the Iowa Flood Center to wrap up Severe Weather Awareness Week Friday. "We want all that stuff in one spot. It's just more convenient for people, especially if they are under stress."
Ceynar, a project engineer with the Iowa Flood Center, has installed over 250 stream sensors along the state's waterways to track flood stage, elevation, and offer flood forecasts and alerts to those who could be vulnerable, especially if there is property near water. The readings could also be of interest to those who like to pass time on the water.
The Iowa Flood Information System website tracks all that information, and even gives people a percentage of the likelihood of a significant flooding event based on flood stage and the outflow of water, and what that would look like on a sliding scale. The sensors are typically attached to the side of a bridge, and the sensor faces the water, essentially measuring elevation.
Currently, Wapello County has stream gauges along the Des Moines River at Eddyville, Chillicothe and Ottumwa. Richmond said the county would likely be adding another downstream, either in the Eldon or Selma area. The gauges also track creek levels, including Bear Creek at Ottumwa and Soap Creek at Floris.
"We're all visual learners, and it's an ongoing education," Richmond said of determining where to put a stream gauge. "We look at upstream and how that will affect us downstream. The locals know the river."
"I'm a river rat, and I really think there is an untapped resource on the ground, and that becomes a two-way conversation between the public and people like Tim," Ceynar said. "People on the ground already know, so there is a lot of anecdotal information."
The Iowa Flood Center, which began in the wake of the 2008 floods, has worked with the National Weather Service, the United States Geological Society, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Army Corps of Engineers to provide data on the IFIS website. The data is updated every 15 minutes.
The DNR has taken an active role in funding the sensors, Ceynar said. The organization funded 126 of them between 2011 and 2020, and there are current 268 active sensors.
Richmond has added many gauge readings of local interest to the EMA website, but wants to continue providing services to residents as it remains a work in progress. Also, residents can be alerted through mobile means about potential flooding.
"We always take feedback and what people want to see," he said. "This is very worthwhile to our area."