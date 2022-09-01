OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday, Gee Asphalt will have the outside lanes of the Wapello Street Extension closed to place seal coat surfacing on the road.
During this closure, the contractor will leave one entrance into the park open at all times. Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert and follow traffic control direction.
On Thursday, the contractor will close the inside lanes and the turning lanes at the park entrances to apply the surfacing. During this closure, access to the park will limited to the direction of travel.
Motorists will not be able to cross the center lanes as a method of ingress and egress to and from the park. Again, motorists are advised to slow down, be alert and follow traffic control direction. Work is subject to weather conditions.
Starting Tuesday, the ramp between Walgreens and the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center will need to be closed for street repairs. Weather permitting the closure should last for three days. Please seek alternate routes around the work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.