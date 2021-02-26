Southern Iowa Homestead Assisted Living facilities in Centerville and Oskaloosa will resume in-person visits for family members and friends Monday.
Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest, visitation at the assisted living communities have been largely restricted to essential caregivers or virtual visits.
The assisted living community in Knoxville opened Feb. 22.
When visiting, all guests must follow the community visitation's guidelines including, but not limited to, the following:
• Visits must be scheduled in advance by contacting the community team.
• All visitors must test negative for COVID-19 when they arrive for their visit.
• All visitors are required to wear a mask during the visit.
• All visitors must pass a health screen prior to entering the community.
Homestead residents weren't required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but many seniors did not hesitate to get vaccinated, the organization said in a statement.