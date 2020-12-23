OSKALOOSA — Law enforcement apprehended the suspect of an attempted murder on Tuesday.
Joshua James Burk, 44, was taken into custody in Oskaloosa at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday without incident, according to a press release from the Oskaloosa Police Department.
Burk was wanted by authorities on charges of attempted murder and violation of a protective order out of Albia. Authorities in Oskaloosa were notified that Burk was in Oskaloosa at 11:54 a.m. on Tuesday. They said his history led them to assemble a team of law enforcement from multiple agencies before they attempted to apprehend him.
Authorities have been searching for Burk since Dec. 6. The Albia Police Department says Burk was driving the vehicle that ran over another person intentionally that night.
Officers said they pursued Burk at speeds over 100 mph but lost him north of Albia.
The incident that drew officer's attention was in the 200 block of Second Ave. E. in Albia, after they received a report of a male lying in the road. Investigators determined the male had been hit by a vehicle intentionally, and said the incident was captured on security video from a neighboring home.
Agencies assisting in Burk's arrest included the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State patrol and the Mahaska County 911 Center.