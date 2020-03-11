OTTUMWA — The attorney for a Wapello County man accused of having a weapon in jail is asking the court to throw out the case.
Dalton Cook has been in jail since his arrest in August 2018 in connection with a shootout in Ottumwa. Prosecutors say Cook, Michael Bibby and a third man were involved in a shooting, then fired on police when officers approached. No officers were hurt, but the shootout caused a lockdown at Liberty Elementary School and the man with Bibby and Cook was killed when police returned fire.
Jail staff searched Cook’s cell in early 2019, and court documents show they found four pills and “a bag containing a white powder.” They also found seven pieces of metal, one of which was a foot long and had a sharp point on the end.
The discoveries led to charges of possessing contraband in a correctional facility and possession of a weapon. The weapons charge is a Class C felony, while the contraband charge is a Class D felony.
Cook has not gone to trial on either charge. That, said his attorney, is a problem. Robert Breckenridge asked the court to dismiss the case, saying Cook had not waived his right to a speedy trial. Under Iowa law, that means trial within 90 days.
The court has not ruled on the motion.
There is no similar issue in the case stemming directly from the shootout. Cook waived his right to a speedy trial in July 2019. He faces one count of attempted murder, nine counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, and a final count of willful injury causing serious injury.
All but the last charge are Class B felonies, each of which carry a potential 25-year prison sentence. Together, the charges could mean a sentence of more than 300 years in prison.
Cook also faces a second contraband case filed in February after a search of his cell found a pill, apparently medication, which he had not taken as required.