OTTUMWA — Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon is putting her support behind a voter registration drive from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office.
The drive is called "Iowa High School Voter Registration Day," and Gov. Kim Reynolds will issue a proclamation declaring March 30 as the date for the initiative.
On that day, auditors statewide are encouraging high schools to conduct voter registration drives. State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote, and there are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa.
"If they register to vote, they need proof of identity or residency," Spurgeon said. "If their driver's license has current residency, then that's all they need. If they don't, they will also need to bring in a piece of mail, etc., to show a current address.
"When I was in school, I didn't register to vote until I was in my 30s," she said. "The Ottumwa League of Women Voters has also helped register kids as well. It's something we try do every year. Usually we get a list of eligible kids from the schools."
In a press release, Secretary of State Paul Pate stressed the importance of the youth involvement in the election process.
"It's crucial for young people to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure your voice is heard," he said. "My office is working with schools across the state to help them register eligible students."
Approximately 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, with more than 2 million active registered voters in the state.
Registration can also be done by other options, including online, through the mail, at various government offices, military recruiting centers and in person at polling places on Election Day.
The drive coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.