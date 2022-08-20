Republican candidate for Iowa state auditor Todd Halbur told fairgoers Saturday he would bring conservative values to the office if elected.
“I am a political outsider that is a fiscal conservative that has a financial agenda,” Halbur said, speaking in the rain at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.
Halbur is one of just three Republicans taking the soapbox stage this year. Iowa attorney general candidate Brenna Bird and 3rd Congressional District candidate Zach Nunn also participated in the forum.
Like the other Republican speakers, Halbur faces a Democratic incumbent in the November election.
In his race against State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, Halbur has emphasized that he wants to bring a conservative economic approach to the office, but that the state auditor should stay out of “partisan” disputes.
Republicans have accused Sand of using the auditor’s office for partisanship, pointing to audits focused on Gov. Kim Reynolds. One audit led to Reynolds returning $21 million in federal COVID-19 aid that was improperly spent. Another found the governor had improperly promoted herself using her image and likeness in a taxpayer-funded public service announcement — a claim the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board rejected.
These actions distract from the duties of the office, Halbur said. He said he would use the office to advocate for changes that would help reduce government costs in Iowa, such as stopping the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division from having direct control over wholesale liquor in the state.
“I want to be the voice of the Iowa taxpayer,” Halbur said. And I hope you consider me this Nov. 8.”
