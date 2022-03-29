CINCINNATI — The state auditor has concluded for a sixth year that the Cincinnati City Council is not overseeing its sewer utility in a sufficient manner.
A report released Tuesday by the Iowa State Auditor's Office said the city wasn't charging enough for sewer services, and criticized a lack of oversight by the council on the utility's financials.
Many of the concerns are repeated from prior audit years, and the office first began criticizing a lack of fiduciary oversight by the council in 2016.
The sewer utility operates as a department of the City of Cincinnati. The report covers the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
During the year, auditors said the city was required to pay for its own sewer usage but didn't and set rates that were too low to meet standards required by the utility's debt. Additionally, most of the day-to-day operations were run by one employee who didn't have a sufficient level of oversight from the city's elected officials.
"We are doing the best we can as a one person office," read a response from the city to auditors in the report.
But still, auditor's believed the council needed to take a more involved effort in oversight of the utility.
"Elected officials can be used to provide additional control through review of financial transactions, reconciliations and reports," auditors recommended in the report. "These independent reviews should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review."
The sewer fund collected $21,824 in the fiscal year audited, less than the $25,654 required by the city's bond resolutions. City officials said a future rate increase would address that concern.