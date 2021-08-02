The Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is holding town hall sessions in multiple area counties on Thursday.
The Democratic auditor invites residents to bring a law chair and their questions about the auditor’s office.
He will be at the Monroe County Courthouse Gazebo from 12:15-1:15 p.m., the Jimmy Jones Shelter on Joe Lord Memorial Drive in Ottumwa from 1:45-2:45 p.m., the Davis County Courthouse Gazebo from 1:45-2:45 p.m. and the Appanoose County Courthouse Gazebo from 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Sand makes an annual tour of Iowa’s counties to meet with area residents about work being done in the auditor’s office.