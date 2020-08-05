OTTUMWA — For voters who are receiving absentee ballot requests from different entities in the mail, as long as they have the required information, they are legitimate, but only one will do.
There have been reports of multiple requests addressed to voters — those from the Secretary of State, the parties themselves and other organizations.
Wapello County auditor Kelly Spurgeon said all need to have certain information to be received and later processed to become an absentee ballot.
"It happens every season, but this is the first time we've done it because of COVID-19," Spurgeon said. "My advice is to only send one, even though at times, people get multiple requests.
"When they fill it out, it must include name, date of birth and driver's license number, or a (voter ID) four-digit PIN. Also, if the mailing address is different than what is on record."
Spurgeon said most of the different request forms all have the same important information, as well as a return address for the courthouse.
The Iowa Secretary of State is in the process of mailing request forms, while political parties have access to voter lists and can mail them too. Spurgeon said that's why she chose not to mail absentee request forms to Wapello County voters.
"There are those other forces who do it," she said. "We were like, 'Well, why waste money doing it?'"
Candidates have until Aug. 26 to be placed on the ballot, and the first day for early voting in Iowa is Oct. 5. Spurgeon anticipates about 6,000-10,000 absentee requests for Wapello County. Just over 900 people voted in-person for the June primary; the rest were absentee.
Spurgeon pointed out the county's election website, www.wapellocountyelections.org, as a place for voter information. On that site, voters can download and fill out and official Secretary of State request form. Also, voters can register, find their elected officials, etc.