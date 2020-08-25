OTTUMWA — Ottumwa’s Oktoberfest is the latest community event called off due to COVID-19.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancelation of Ottumwa Oktoberfest for the first time in 46 years,” reads a release from the Oktoberfest Committee. “Since 1974 Ottumwa’s Oktoberfest has been a staple of Ottumwa and southeast Iowa … Several factors were considered before the decision to cancel was made.”
Safety was the first factor cited. As a social event, the release says that the visitors the event draws would contradict Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamations on social distancing, especially when factoring in the alcohol served at the event.
Finances were also a consideration. The release states that the event costs “tens of thousands of dollars” to put on. While the event is organized and staffed by volunteers, food, beer, insurance and more expenses go into running the event. Profits are then used to fund several Wapello County nonprofits and community-based groups.
“The last thing we want is to put the future of Ottumwa Oktoberfest in jeopardy by having an event that makes it tough for costs to be covered. We as a committee are committed to the future and success of Oktoberfest for years to come.
“Even though we are not having an event this year, we stand by our commitment to the community and will be giving back in some way this year. We would like to thank everyone for their support of Ottumwa Oktoberfest over the years, and we are already planning a major blowout (or two) in 2021.”