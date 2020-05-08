OTTUMWA — Authorities said Friday a medical emergency reported in the JBS parking lot in Ottumwa was not directly tied to the facility.
Emergency responders went to the lot at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday for a medical call. A passenger on a vehicle that had been traveling on Highway 34 had what the Ottumwa Police Department described as a “severe medical problem.” The driver pulled into the lot to call for help.
Police said JBS employees called 911 and tried to help the passenger. Despite their efforts and those of emergency responders, the person died.
Police said no foul play is suspected and the person was not an employee of JBS.