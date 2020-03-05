FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said Thursday his office has brought charges in two cases against a defendant he called “a confidence man.”
Roger Lee Manning, 64, Birmingham, faces two separate cases that charge him with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Each involves accusations by investigators that Manning passed checks in excess of $10,000 knowing they were not good.
“He has gained the trust of members of this community by holding himself out to be a wealthy benefactor, a patron of the arts and a generous donor to benevolent causes throughout Jefferson County and beyond,” Moulding said in a press release.
Moulding said that, far from being wealthy, Manning has an income of about $1,000 per month and was granted a court-appointed attorney. “According to his own affidavit,” Moulding wrote, “Roger Lee Manning is not a millionaire.”
Court documents show the checks in the first case were given to pay an attorney to prepare legal documents. On Dec. 11, Manning gave the attorney a $15,000 check for completed legal work and a $20,000 check as “the first payment of a retainer fee for future legal services.”
Manning was on pretrial supervision when he was again arrested Thursday. Moulding said the second case involved a $16,000 check to repay a loan. Again, authorities say Manning knew the check was no good.
Manning could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.