OTTUMWA — Ethanol isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a company that has “oil” right in the name. Andrew Woodard said it belongs there.
Woodard, president and COO of Elliott Oil, is celebrating his company’s receipt of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Secretary’s Ethanol Marketing Award. The award recognizes the company’s efforts to promote ethanol use in Iowa.
“We’ve been a company that’s been a leader in marketing and sales of renewable fuels,” Woodard said. “It’s a pretty neat deal for our company, for Elliott Oil.”
Woodard said increasing the use of ethanol makes sense for Iowa, for his business and for consumers. Most drivers are familiar with the 10 percent ethanol blend at the gas station. There’s also E85, an 85 percent ethanol blend some vehicles can use. What brought Elliott Oil the award was the effort to help introduce a different blend, E15.
It took a lot of discussion, but Elliott Oil convinced BP to install an E15 pump as a test at the company’s station in Osceola. The E15 blend is, as the name suggests, a 15 percent ethanol blend. It’s not new, but has been slow to catch on.
“Traditionally these larger brands are hesitant to add E15,” Woodard said. Getting BP to come on board with a test for marketing the fuel could be a step toward acceptance.
The change from 10 percent ethanol to 15 percent may not sound like a lot. It holds the potential to be a major boost to the ethanol industry, though. The higher blend uses 50 percent more ethanol than the lower one, which would be a significant increase in demand if E15 supplanted E10 as the standard.
The award for ethanol marketing is one of two the department gives each year. The other covers biodiesel, an area Elliott Oil has also moved in on. In fact, the company won that award about a decade ago.
“From what we’re being told, we’re the first to receive both,” Woodard said.
The industry, Woodard said, is changing rapidly. This latest recognition suggests his company’s efforts to stay ahead of the curve are paying off.