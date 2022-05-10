OTTUMWA — Cindy Axne's congressional district may be shifting eastward into more rural terrain, but her message is the same as its been for two terms on the other side of the state.
"I'm not a show horse. I'm a workhorse," said the Democrat from West Des Moines, who represents the state's 3rd Congressional District. "And that's what people in this district want, because when you do that, you bring the goods home."
Axne is a fifth-generation Iowan who spent many of her formative summers on her grandparents' farm in Warren County. She gravitates toward rural voters, many of whom were in southwest Iowa and sent her to Washington D.C.
However, the new 21-county district, however, now includes eight counties she didn't represent, including Wapello, Monroe, Davis and Appanoose.
"Here's what I think. Iowans, no matter what their stripe is, no matter what letter is behind their name, I believe will always vote for somebody they believe is a hard worker, honest, courageous and transparent," she said in an interview with The Courier. "I'm back in a second round of visiting many of the counties again. I go out and talk to people across this district non-stop, and I'm not afraid to answer any question."
New counties, similar concerns
Even with new counties to represent, Axne has heard many of the same concerns she currently hears in southwest Iowa. The lack of child care is a popular topic, as is finding housing for residents.
"Folks are struggling with things like that. But I hear a lot of feedback on things like making sure we have somebody who will stand up for our country and our democracy," she said. "People want the cost of prescription drugs lowered. Rural communities want their health care to survive and thrive. Those are just basic issues I try very hard to address.
"I will always be the person that's going to just work on those policies that put more money in people's pockets, gives their family greater opportunity and levels the playing field for Iowa because we've been overlooked for far too long."
The congresswoman was the only member of the state's delegation to approve the American Rescue Plan, and only she and Sen. Chuck Grassley supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
"I was the only Democrat that voted for a Republican amendment that made it in, which was a disaster bill from the derecho, and there was no way I was not going to vote for that," Axne said.
Axne favors a public option for health insurance, and is a proponent of improved mental health services, particularly for veterans. She has reached across the aisle, having worked with an Ohio Republican on a telehealth bill.
"We wanted to expand that service so that our community health centers and hospitals could deliver that service. Our seniors, folks with mental health issues, people with audiology, whatever, they all needed it during covid," she said. "So I'm continuing to work to figure out a way where we can get that bill literally written into law for the long term."
Working across the aisle
Axne's search for bipartisanship has made governing difficult at times. She's tired of seeing one party take credit for things they didn't vote for, specifically the infrastructure bill. She is not afraid to buck the party, either; she votes less with the party than the average House Democrat and is one of the most bipartisan representatives in the 435-member chamber.
"I want credit to go where it's due, but when you're pushing back against good policy like that, and then taking credit for it ... that's where I find it frustrating. I think there are Republicans who are voting against their constituents' best interest, and that is the result of the divisive narrative of this country," she said. "They're not helping with these bills, and that's a really said thing because you all here in Ottumwa and Wapello County deserve to have the same infrastructure support as folks are getting in Adams County.
"I want to make sure that happens," she said. "So the sad part is that this divisive rhetoric is keeping us from working together, and what it's doing is hurting people on the ground. Still, it doesn't keep me from finding partners to work on bills that support Iowa, but it does keep us from moving good agendas that literally the American people voted for, and that's really unfortunate."
The quest to curb inflation
Axne believes President Biden is doing all he can when addressing inflation, which is causing a squeeze at gas stations and in grocery stores, among other places, and hampers everything from filling up a car with gas to building homes because of the rising costs of materials.
She also said "supply chain disruption didn't happen overnight."
"The sad thing is that government and corporate America have left towns like Ottumwa and states like Iowa behind from previous decisions," she said. "We've been way too reliant on other countries for our success. I'm not blaming any president, and I don't care what letter is behind their name. It's a system issue."
Axne said she is working to create an office of supply chain management "within the White House, to ensure we don't ever face these issues again." That office would be part of the COMPETES Act, which would also address trucker shortages as the United States seeks to increase competition with China.
"We're going to invest in manufacturing in this country again, and we're definitely going to educate for trade skills and apprenticeship programs all across the country.
"We're at a point where we only make 5% of semiconductor chips that we need. Most that we need come out of Taiwan, and when there is a pandemic, their supply goes down," she said. "I've also been hounding that we need to produce oil to the levels they were pre-covid. I think the president is doing everything he can, but you get to a place like this when too many people have decided they'd rather put more money in their pockets than support the American people."
The rural connection
Axne summed up her frustration from the outside about Democratic policies helping rural Iowans:
"I'm kind of sick and tired of the Republicans saying Democrats don't care about rural, because I do care about rural, and have done more for rural Iowa than my predecessor did," she said. "I addressed rural veterans mental health issues, brought affordable housing options to rural Iowa, set up the Rural Reinvestment Task Force. I'm chair of the biofuels caucus.
"That's why I was able to get E15 expansion, why I think our cattle market transparency bill is going to go through," she said. "That's why I was able to get rural broadband in the infrastructure bill that's going to expand access all across this district, why I've written bills to help critical access hospitals stay up and running because I know how important that is for our rural communities."
'Always standing up for Iowa'
Axne defeated Republican David Young twice, and will face either state senator Zach Nunn, Nicole Hasso or Gary Leffler in the general election.
No matter who she faces, her values will remain the same.
"I will always stand up for Iowa. If you want a person in your corner, it's going to be me. I'm the person who stood up to the fourth-grade bully at the bus stop," she said. "And I've been that person ever since. I'm not there to wine and dine; I'm there to get stuff done.
Axne said she wears Adidas tennis shoes at work, and recalled one of her opponents ridiculing her for wearing something else.
"I heard one of my possible opponents say, 'Oh, she couldn't get those pumps working fast enough to cross the tarmac," she chuckled. "I don't even wear pumps. I wear tennis shoes when I'm working because I got stuff to get done."