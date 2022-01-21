Cindy Axne, a Democratic member of the U.S. House, has scheduled several town halls next week as she becomes more familiar with the new district she will represent.
Axne, who represents Iowa District 3, will make "Conversations with Cindy Axne" appearances locally in Centerville at Tangleberries Cafe + Coffee, 104 W. Jackson St., from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Wednesday. That evening, she will be in Ottumwa at Pallister Brothers Brewing Company from 5:30-6:15.
Axne's district has shifted eastward as part of the latest redistricting process. Her district now stretches from Page County in southwest Iowa east to Wapello and Davis counties, and north to Greene County.
The two-term congresswoman was the only member of Iowa's congressional delegation to vote for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.