OTTUMWA — Baby Shark Live! is ready to make a splash in Ottumwa.
The show, based on Pinkfong’s song and dance that’s gone viral across the globe, features Baby Shark joining up with new friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea. They will sing and dance through new songs as well as classics, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey and Banana Dance,” and the show’s inspiration, “Baby Shark.”
The Ottumwa performance is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at Bridge View Center. Tickets are available for purchase at 9 a.m. Friday, and a limited number of meet-and-greet tickets will be available. Tickets can be purchased at the Bridge View Center ticket office or at ticketmaster.com.