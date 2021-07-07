OTTUMWA — Take a step back in time with the Ottumwa Municipal Band as they perform music from the 1930s and 1940s Thursday evening.
Michal Brauhn Damm will perform with the band with a xylophone solo, “Tico-Tico.” Baruhn Damm, and Ottumwa High School alum, is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music with a Master of Music degree with an emphasis in percussion performance.
The rest of the program, set for 7 p.m. in Central Park, includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “The Glow Worm,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Blue Skies,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Thanks for the Memory,” “’S Wonderful,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets for seating comfort. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change of venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.