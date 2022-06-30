The Ottumwa Municipal Band continues its 2022 concert season with a performance at 7 p.m. in Central Park. The program is a patriotic concert and the director Brenda Hagedon has selected music that is associated with Independence Day or written by American folk music composers. Everyone is invited to wear red, white and blue.
The special music for tonight’s program will be provided by the Ottumwa Community Chorus. The Ottumwa Community Chorus, directed by Dr. Christine Bergan, will be joining the band for a performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Armed Forces – The Pride of America” and “Hymn to Freedom.”
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Into the Storm,” “Star Spangled Spectacular,” “The Footlifter March,” “The Good Old USA,” “Alamo March,” “A Tribute to Glenn Miller,” “Armed Forces – The Pride of America!” “Hymn to Freedom,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket. In case of threatening weather, the concert will be moved to the center court of the Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
