OSKALOOSA – Three marching bands are joining forces for a special performance of “Together As One” this month.
The show was specifically written for the COVID-19 pandemic and allows for band members to maintain social distance. It’s the show the Ottumwa High School Pride of Ottumwa marching band has been working on during its fall season, and the band will join the Oskaloosa High School Band and the William Penn University Marching Band at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Oskaloosa Stadium for a performance of the arrangement.