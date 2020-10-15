OTTUMWA — Schafer Stadium will be full of sound Tuesday night as Ottumwa schools celebrate All Bands Night.
The evening will feature performances from all bands from sixth grade through the Ottumwa High School Band. This year, the bands have a separate event rather than hosting it during halftime of a football game, allowing for social distancing. The event will also serve as senior night for graduating band members.
Students will arrive from 5:15-5:30 p.m. for a joint rehearsal. The district will provide them a pizza dinner at 6:30 p.m. with show time at 7:30 p.m.
Selections include “Let’s Go Band,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “Theme from Peter Gunn.”
The bands are under the direction of Kylee Marting, sixth grade; Pam DeBoer,seventh and eighth grade; and Troy Gerleman, Ottumwa High School.