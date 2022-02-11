OTTUMWA — The First National Bank building, located at 131 E. Main St., has been selected as one of four buildings across the state to be declared "most endangered" properties by Preservation Iowa for 2022.
The building embodies the characteristics of late 19th to 20th century Neo-Classical Revival architecture, according to a Facebook post by the organization. Constructed in 1915, it was designed by H.H. Stoddard of Chicago and constructed by the Black Hawk Construction Company of Waterloo.
It features a temple front with monumental columns on its primary facade and a full terra cotta side façade. The 10 sets of second-floor windows are separated by monumental pilasters and terra cotta parapet caps that run the entire length of the building.
After the bank closings of the Great Depression, it became the Fidelity Savings Bank. A remodeling in 1956 replaced the original entrance with the present recessed two-story plate glass wall.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
The City of Ottumwa pursued legal action after the property was abandoned by a previous owner and won title to the building. Years of neglect have produced damage to the terra cotta and windows. At the time it was acquired by the City, it was packed floor to ceiling with stuff. Main Street and Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission volunteers spent nearly a year of weekends cleaning out the building.
Next month, the City of Ottumwa will release a request-for-proposals seeking to find a private buyer and developer who will complete the rehabilitation of the building. Anyone interested in receiving the RFP should register an email address or mailing address with the planning department by calling (641) 683-0694, or by contacting director of community development Zach Simonson at simonsonz@ottumwa.us.
Preservation Iowa began its most-endangered property program in 1995 to educated Iowans about buildings and historic sites that are slipping away. Since its inception, the program has designated over 150 homes, churches, archaeological sites, landscapes, commercial buildings and other properties. For more information on the program, check out the organization's website at www.preservationiowa.org.
The other three properties on the list come from eastern Iowa — elementary schools in Cedar Rapids, the Homer Seerley Home on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls, and the former Marion Methodist Church in Marion.