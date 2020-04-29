OTTUMWA — The delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ripple through Iowa’s judicial system.
Jury trials are still on hold by order of the Iowa Supreme Court. It means a backlog is building on an already heavily burdened system. Three high-profile cases saw delays in recent days, including one involving a bank robbery.
Ross Thornton faces charges of robbery an ongoing criminal conduct in Jefferson County. His trial was scheduled to begin May 19. But a continuance now means it will not begin until mid-July.
It’s one of two bank robberies prosecutors accuse Thornton of participating in. The other case, in Keokuk County, is scheduled to go on trial this October.
Christopher Williams, who faces multiple charges of sexual abuse and child endangerment, was scheduled to go on trial May 19. That case has also been pushed back to September.
Timothy Howell’s trial on charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping is not scheduled to begin in Davis County until October. But this past week his attorney filed a formal waiver of his right to a speedy trial.
Jury trials in criminal cases will not resume in Iowa until at least July 13. Civil trials that require a jury are delayed until at least Aug. 3.