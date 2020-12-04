OTTUMWA — A lot of people in the area have been learning about the eastern African country of Burkina Faso. That's because a number from there, and many other obscure places, won't stop calling them.
A robocalling scam has worked its way to telephones across Iowa and America.
The barrage of calls — for some resulting in dozens of calls Friday — were robocall scams.
The "one ring" phone scam is one in which the perpetrators use a robocaller to solicit victims to return the missed call. Returning one of these calls, the Federal Communications Commission says, can result in racking up major phone toll bills.
Sometimes the scam can be more nuanced, leaving messages about supposedly sick relatives needing help, to try and entice more call backs.
The FCC provides these tips for protecting against this scam:
— Don't answer or return any calls from numbers you don't recognize.
— Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.
— If you do not make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.
Other tips shared through U.S. government experts to safeguard against potential phone scams and fraud include:
— Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.
— Hang up on suspicious phone calls.
— Be cautious of caller ID, as scammers can use a technique called “spoofing” to change the phone number that appears.
— Independently research any business opportunities, charities or travel packages offered by callers.
— Don’t give in to pressure to take immediate action.
— Don’t say anything if a caller starts the call by asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers trying to record you saying “yes” to later take out of context as authorization to a purchase or credit card charge.
— Don’t provide your credit card number, bank account information or any other personal information to a caller.
— Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money, or pay with a prepaid debit or gift card.
For more information on a myriad of other types of common frauds and scams, visit www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds.