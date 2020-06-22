OTTUMWA — A Batavia man faces charges after authorities said he robbed an Ottumwa man in the 300 block of East Rochester Road.
Caleb Cole Nelson, 40, 1034 180th St., Batavia, is charged with robbery. Police charged another man who was present, Thomas Jacob Williams, 42, 2626 Bobcat Drive, No. 205, Ames, with prohibited acts.
It’s not the first time Nelson has come to the attention of law enforcement. While previous charges were misdemeanors, a Jefferson County case from 2017 accused him of domestic abuse and false imprisonment. Court filings from that case accused Nelson of choking a woman “to the point of [her] passing out.”
Nelson was convicted of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in that case.
He received a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years’ probation.