OTTUMWA — Darren Batterson considers himself "a clean slate."
"I'm open-minded," he said. "I'm not against change, because I know it's inevitable."
Batterson, an officer in the Ottumwa Police Department, hopes that philosophy will lead him into one of the Wapello County supervisor seats next month. Batterson, a Republican, is one of four candidates running for two seats on the board.
"I haven't been to a supervisors meeting, because I know how the meetings work," he said. "They decide behind closed doors. They already know what they're doing when they go out. But there's a hell of a lot that can be done differently.
"I don't think there's a whole lot of openness in the supervisors meeting. They just come out and read down the list, and they're done."
Batterson has visited with county employees about their wages, which are below average in the state. He believes the money to pay them adequately is there, and he wants to know where it's at.
"I don't want to raise taxes (to increase their wages), but I'd like to see an audit done on everything to find out where the money is," he said. "I don't know how someone can ask for a $5,000 raise and get told no, and then they leave to go to a neighboring, smaller county and get a $20,000 raise for doing the same exact job."
Coming from a law enforcement background, Batterson pointed out that "we're ninth in the state in the number of inmates in the county jail, and you're comparing that with Black Hawk County."
"Yet, our pay is in the bottom quarter," he said. "We have jail staff that's 19 or 20 years old, and they haven't had life experiences. If you have no life experience, you're pretty easily manipulated by inmates.
"But going from the conservation department, the courthouse, the Wapello Building, all these county offices," Batterson said, "I haven't found anybody that has what they need. They're not naive. You don't make up wage comparables in a year, but you have to make attempts to climb the ladder. The system is broke."
Batterson believes the board has gotten stale and isn't willing to look outside the box.
"I don't think they want to try new things. Look at county conservation," he said. "No supervisor sits on their boards, and they have three boards. We've had a plan for a 60-acre lake at Pioneer Ridge for over six years. There are grants for conservation, but they require a match, and one supervisor has always refused to match that percentage."
When it comes to the county budget, Batterson said it's important to go through it "piece by piece, but with an open mind."
"We just sit down and go through the ground up," he said. "I don't know any other way to learn it except to start with step one. You can't go to step 100. If someone says they need something and you tell them no, then you want them to explain why they need it."
Batterson said economic development in the community is "stagnant and falling." He questions why there aren't any housing developments, when there are in other southeast Iowa communities.
"We're not building what we need to build," he said. "We built facilities to house people on fixed incomes, but not housing developments. If I buy a lot here tomorrow, and build a $400,000 house next to a $50,000 house, is it going to sell?
"That's where I'd like to work with the chamber here, where you can sit down with businesses and recruit them to try to come here," Batterson said. "We've pushed people out of Wapello County, and they build right on the edge of Wapello County (Cargill, Pioneer). Why don't we have their tax dollars? We pushed them away when they all wanted to build."
Like other candidates, Batterson supports the use of tax-increment financing to lure businesses, but for the right projects.
"We have grants available and use some of those to draw industry and tourism. This is a wonderful county and we have a lot to offer," he said. "When I was a kid, the population was 50,000, now it's 30,000. Those other 20,000 left for something better because there wasn't anything offered to stay here."
Batterson doesn't claim to be an "expert," but he is willing to meet with those who are to help guide his decisions.
"I know enough about stuff to get myself in trouble," he said. "I'm not afraid to ask a question. That's why I don't think anything is any one man's decision. This is a supervisory board that needs to utilize the tools under it."
Batterson simply wants people to be happy, and to get satisfaction from their work. He's willing to make that happen.
"I'd like to see people proud to live in the county and proud to work for the county," he said. "We need to get that pride back that we used to have. I want people to have a nice life here, have jobs and work here. But I don't want them to do it without having to spend every penny they have on gas and fuel and taxes just to stay here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.